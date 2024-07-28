CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $122.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

