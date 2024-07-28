CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.