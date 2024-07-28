CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $367.62 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.90 and a 200-day moving average of $295.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.55 by $0.94. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

