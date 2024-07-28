CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $229,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

