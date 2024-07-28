CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $239,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE:SEM opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

