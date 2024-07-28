CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $241,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in ITT by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in ITT by 1.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 17.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.16. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $144.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

