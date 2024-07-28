CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $254,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $89.30.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
