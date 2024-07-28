CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $254,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.