CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $270,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

