CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of -355.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

