CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

