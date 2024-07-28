CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.2 %

FAUG stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

