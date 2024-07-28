CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,578,798 shares of company stock worth $777,670,357. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $175.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.07.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

