CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFEM stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.