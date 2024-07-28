CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 102,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

