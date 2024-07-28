CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $182.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average is $166.79.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

