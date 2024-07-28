CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the first quarter worth about $847,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 25.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 197,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 13.7% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

