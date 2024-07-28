CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $85.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

