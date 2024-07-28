CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

