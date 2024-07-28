CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 238 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 4.2 %

SFM opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

