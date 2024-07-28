CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $225,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 661,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,135,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 307,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

