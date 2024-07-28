CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,847 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 865,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4,773.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 325,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 319,018 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,946,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 858.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.70 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

