CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

