CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSCC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1922 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.