CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 122,314 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

