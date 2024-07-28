CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Textron alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,745,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Trading Up 0.8 %

Textron stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $72.37 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.