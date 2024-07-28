Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $809.53 and last traded at $809.53. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $818.83.
Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Stock Down 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $809.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $809.53.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.