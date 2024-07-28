Critical Contrast: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) versus Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.34 billion 0.03 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.32 American Homes 4 Rent $1.65 billion 7.86 $380.17 million $0.98 36.11

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -3.51% N/A -1.30% American Homes 4 Rent 22.55% 5.00% 3.01%

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.5%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ashford Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ashford Hospitality Trust and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 5 10 0 2.67

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $39.73, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Most Loved Workplace, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of December 31, 2023, we owned nearly 60,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

