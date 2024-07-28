Critical Contrast: Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) vs. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Digital Realty Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 2 6 11 1 2.55 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 0 0 2.00

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $152.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.40%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 20.58% 6.07% 2.62% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -3.65% -8.43% -1.20%

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 135.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $5.48 billion 8.31 $948.84 million $3.60 40.46 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $739.34 million 0.35 -$27.02 million ($1.12) -3.46

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

