Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

