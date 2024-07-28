CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. CTS has set its FY24 guidance at $2.10-$2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

CTS opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.60. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $290,413.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,185,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,916 shares of company stock worth $2,192,157 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

