CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,692,000 after acquiring an additional 615,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,491,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

