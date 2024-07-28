Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.30

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.30 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81.30 ($1.05), with a volume of 2491193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.15 ($1.02).

Get Currys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CURY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Currys to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 95 ($1.23) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.16) to GBX 92 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.87) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 91.80 ($1.19).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Currys

Currys Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of £928.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,053.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.74.

In related news, insider Steve Johnson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($37,765.13). 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.