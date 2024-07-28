Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.50 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

