DA Davidson Comments on Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

