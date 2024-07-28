DA Davidson Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

