Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 519,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,346.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Dai-ichi Life stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
About Dai-ichi Life
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dai-ichi Life
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.