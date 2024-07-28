Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 519,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,346.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Dai-ichi Life stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

