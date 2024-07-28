Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the June 30th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Datasea Stock Performance
DTSS opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 49.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,115.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea
Datasea Company Profile
Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Datasea
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.