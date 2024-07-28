Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the June 30th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Datasea Stock Performance

DTSS opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 49.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,115.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

Datasea Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

Featured Articles

