David P. Feaster Sells 789 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $52,002.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,648.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.