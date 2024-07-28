David P. Feaster Sells 789 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $52,002.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,648.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $69.00.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
