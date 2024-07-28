Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAWN. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $163,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,470,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,830 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

