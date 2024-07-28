Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $887.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $825.00 to $887.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DECK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,040.13.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $894.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $970.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

