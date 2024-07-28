Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,350.00 at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,040.13.

NYSE DECK opened at $894.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $970.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $891.38. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $154,827,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,722,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

