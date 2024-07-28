Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $841.50, but opened at $959.81. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $931.61, with a volume of 268,458 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,040.13.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $970.62 and a 200 day moving average of $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

