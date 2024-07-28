Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCTH

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 811,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.