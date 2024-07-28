Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.72 and last traded at $112.42. 2,677,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,038,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

