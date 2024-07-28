Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deluxe

Deluxe Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DLX stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deluxe

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. CWM LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Deluxe by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.