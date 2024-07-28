Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $193.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $200.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average of $207.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 288,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,548 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.