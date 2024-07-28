Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

DB opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

