Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3 %
DB opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.