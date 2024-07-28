Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $8,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

