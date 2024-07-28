DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Baird R W downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $64.06 and last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 5845426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.85.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

