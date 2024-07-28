DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

DexCom Stock Down 40.7 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 5,791.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

